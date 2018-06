JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks claims a new title over the weekend.

Conservation officers won the title of “Fittest in the Nation” at the 17th annual National LawFit Challenge.

It took place in Southaven, Mississippi, where over 150 law enforcement officers from across the country competed.

Officers tested in six different events including a suspect-pursuit course and bench press.