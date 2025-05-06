MDWFP informs the public about having fishing license

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – With the weather warming up, more people are looking to the water for fun.

And for many, that includes a day of fishing.

But it’s important to remember, if you’re casting your line in public waters, there are laws to follow.

Fishing can be both a relaxing and exciting warm-weather pastime.

Allen Harris said he enjoys every opportunity he can find to go out and cast a line.

“I love it, I mean it’s very relaxing,” Allen Harris said. “This is always what I wanted to do when I retired, and I’m living my dream. There’s camaraderie among the guys who come out here and fish. We all look out for one another.”

But, if you’re not properly prepared, it could net you hundreds of dollars in fines and trouble with the law.

Every angler in the state between the ages of 16-64 is required to have a fishing license before they set their hooks.

Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Regional Director Chris Reed said not having that license can damage your pockets.

“If you don’t have a fishing license and you are fishing in any of those public waters of the state,” Reed said. “You can be issued a citation, which is going to hurt your pocketbook. Because those fines are different in every state, you can issue a citation and have to pay a fine.”

A violation can cost you anywhere from $100-500 as a first offense to $1000 on the second offense.

Reed said fishing is fun, but knowing how to fish safely is important.

“If you are going to bank fish or going to put your boat in, you should let somebody know where you are going that way if you have a accident or sounds odd but if you run out of gas or your boat quits working at least somebody know where to start looking for you to come help drag or pull your boat in or give you some assistance if needed,” Reed said.

For any questions regarding the fishing license requirements you can go to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks website.

