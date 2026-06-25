MDWFP reminds anglers to review recent freshwater fishing regulations

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – This summer, you may be planning to hit the Mississippi waterways for a little fun and fishing.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is reminding anglers to review recent freshwater fishing regulations.

The updates impact daily creel limits and remove outdated restrictions that are no longer needed.

In our area, fishermen at Campground Lake at Grenada Lake will now be allowed the statewide daily creel limit of 10 largemouth bass.

Additional freshwater fishing regulation changes are happening at Elvis Presley Lake in Lee County.

Walleye fish will be caught and released only.

Commercial fishing regulation changes include a downsizing of hoop nets.

Anglers will only be allowed to use a minimum mesh size of two inches. This includes wire catfish nets.

Commercial fishermen may not possess, transport, or sell live catfish that measure 34 inches or greater.

For the full list of changes and updates visit the MDWFP website or our website at mdwfp.com.

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