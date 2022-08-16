Meady indicted in connection with a Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man has been indicted in connection with a Columbus shooting.

The grand jury indicted Willie Meady on four counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This indictment comes from a September 2021 incident.

The shooting happened in a store parking lot on the city’s southside.

At the time, former Police Chief Fred Shelton told WCBI that Meady was shooting at suspect Caleb Gardner as he drove away.

A car that had two small children inside of the vehicle was struck and had nothing to do with the shooting.

There was an argument inside the store before the shooting started.

No trial date has been set for Meady.