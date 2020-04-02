Meals on Bus Wheels delivers food to students during school shutdown

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Public School District is making sure students do not go hungry during this unexpected break from classes.

The district began its Meals on Bus Wheels program today.

Tupelo school buses take hot and cold meals to apartments, neighborhoods and other places, like the Boys and Girls Club in Haven Acres.

Those meals were prepared by cafeteria workers, and they are handed out at the various sites to students and families in the district who depend on breakfast and lunch from the school.

Volunteers from churches and Global Outreach help hand out the meals.

“We’re able to distribute this right where they are for those who don’t have transportation, it’s a great opportunity for them to still be able to get food even though they maybe can’t drive here, but if they can walk this way they can vie them food,” said Leanna Hollis, a volunteer from Global Outreach.

The meals are handed out following recommended CDC guidelines on social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus.