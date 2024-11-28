Meals provided to families in Starkville and Oktibbeha Co.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens of families in the Starkville Oktibbeha County School District will have a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings thanks to community partners.

The district partnered with First Baptist Church and East Mississippi Wholesale to provide the meals to 92 families identified by counselors as most in need.

Each box contained a turkey and ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

First Baptist Church purchased the food and East Mississippi Wholesale sold it to them at cost.

School District Leaders said they have a list of 120 families they hope to serve with boxes for Christmas.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X