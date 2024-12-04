Med school hopes to help ease healthcare worker shortage

School features classes for those wanting to enter healthcare field

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Since his days as a police officer, and most recently, financial planner and business developer, Robert Hall has realized the importance of helping others succeed.

“We all know if we can improve economic development and community development we can start changing lives and families with careers,” Hall said.

It is one reason Hall is working with Deadra Thomas, founder of Journey Medical Training Center at Gloster Creek Village. The vocational school offers classes for those wanting to enter the healthcare field.

Courses include phlebotomy, medical assistant and certified nursing assistant. The courses are hybrid and taught by instructors through live zoom lectures. Students come to the school one day a week for hands on training.

“When you train someone on the job and it is just training but we do education and training, we add in anatomy, physiology, disease process, we give them the why they do what they do, we think that will help get people planted a little bit better,” Thomas said.

JMTC has partnered with local community colleges, to help even more students, who otherwise might be on waiting lists for classes.

“Colleges are on a semester. Sometimes, people don’t have the luxury of going a semester. So if they come to us, same curriculum hours, ours are Monday-Friday, or several days per week. That is how we’re able to have them complete instruction in weeks, versus months,” Thomas said.

“We are also looking to partner with different clinics and medical facilities, our students have to intern and get a sign off there,” Hall said.

So far JMTC has graduated four classes.

There are currently phlebotomy and medical assistant classes in session. A CNA class starts in January.

For more information about JMTC, visit journeymedicaltrainingcenter.com.

