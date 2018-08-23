Median mishap leaves man facing felony charges

STARKVILLE (WCBI) – Starkville Police are pursuing felony charges against the man who rode through a median early Sunday morning. 32 year old Miles Byrd II is charged with destroying public property after his car destroyed signs and landscaping on Louisville Street near The Pines.

Byrd bonded on a $5,000 bond.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with any information into this, or any other, incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.