Medical marijuana bill is headed for Governor Tate Reeves’ desk

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A medical marijuana bill is headed for Governor Tate Reeves’ desk.

State Senators and Representatives reached an agreement on the bill Tuesday.

Wednesday, they passed that final version with a better than 2/3 majority.

The vote comes over a year after Mississippi voters overwhelmingly approved a medical marijuana ballot initiative.

The State Supreme court struck that vote down with a ruling on the initiative process, leaving the legislature in charge of the future of the program.

Lawmakers drafted a bill last Summer, but Governor Reeves refused to call a special session on the matter.

The House and Senate passed separate bills in the last week and a half but were able to reconcile them.

The Governor can either sign the bill into law, allow it to become law without signing it, or veto it.

If he chooses to veto, and support remains what it was Tuesday, the legislature could override that veto.