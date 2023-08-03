Medical marijuana dispensary owner in Lee County arrested

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The owner of a Lee County medical marijuana dispensary is being accused of running afoul of the law.

Mark Anthony Cash, the owner of the Green Guys Medical Cannabis Dispensary, was charged with three counts of sale of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said a search warrant served at the business uncovered alleged THC edible gummies and marijuana that was not purchased through the state of Mississippi’s medical cannabis program. State law said products sold at dispensaries must be purchased through that program.

Another search warrant at Cash’s house uncovered firearms, cash, and illegal drugs. Johnson said the arrest was only possible with the help of agencies such as the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, and Saltillo police.

“It is very difficult to monitor these things, especially with the law that has been passed, there’s a lot of trial and error we don’t understand. As law enforcement, this is what we feared was going to happen was this legal substance to be somehow dispensed out in our community in an illegal manner,” said Johnson.

Bond for Cash was set at $25,000. Johnson said charges may be upgraded by the Grand Jury after the crime lab reports are in.

