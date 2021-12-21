Medical professionals are saying to be cautious but not panic

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Caution, not panic; that’s what medical professionals are advising this Holiday Season.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 looks to be more transmissible than some of the earlier mutations.

That has those in the healthcare profession warning of a possible uptick in cases as people spend more time together at Christmas and New Year’s gatherings.

Amy Bogue of Allegro Family Clinics says they saw increases in cases of both COVID and the Flu immediately following Thanksgiving.

She expects a similar trend in the coming weeks, but she says the risk can be minimized if people stick with what we already know can work.

“People tend to get a little lax with the holidays, too, and everyone’s tired. They’re tired of hearing about COVID. But we just want to remind everybody to continue to use their universal precautions and to be wise when you’re symptomatic. It’s very wise to come into a clinic, and make sure that you rule out COVID and Flu, so you don’t give it to other people,” said Amy Bogue, President Allegro Family Clinic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the best defense is vaccination plus a booster. Bogue reminds people to wash hands frequently, and even though you may not want to, skip out on the gatherings if you’re not feeling well.