Mediterranean Feta Dip

Everyone loves a good party dip, and this one is sure to please. Jacob’s Uncle John and Aunt Stacey hit one out of the park in sharing this one! It’s a great dip that goes well with any type of gathering and will bring people straight to the shores of the Mediterranean Sea!

Ingredients

1/3 cup olive oil

Feta cheese, crumbled

3 roma tomatoes, diced and seeded

4-5 green onions, sliced

Greek seasoning (recipe below)

balsamic vinaigrette

Directions:

1. Pour oil onto platter or into bowl.

2. Add Roma tomatoes, sliced green onions and cheese into bowl. Mix lightly with a spoon.

3. Sprinkle on Greek seasoning on top. It’s okay if it looks a little heavy or like too much.

4. Mix all ingredients together again lightly with a spoon.

5. Pour a little balsamic vinaigrette on top for taste.

Serve with warm sliced baguettes or pita chips.

Greek Seasoning Mix:

2 tsp salt

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp dried basil

2 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp dried parsley

1 tsp dried rosemary, crushed

1 tsp dried dill weed

1 tsp dried marjoram

1.5 tsp corn starch

1 tsp ground thyme

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

Mix together and store in an air-tight container.