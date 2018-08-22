Mediterranean Feta Dip

Everyone loves a good party dip, and this one is sure to please. Jacob’s Uncle John and Aunt Stacey hit one out of the park in sharing this one! It’s a great dip that goes well with any type of gathering and will bring people straight to the shores of the Mediterranean Sea!
Ingredients
1/3 cup olive oil
Feta cheese, crumbled
3 roma tomatoes, diced and seeded
4-5 green onions, sliced
Greek seasoning (recipe below)
balsamic vinaigrette
Directions:
1. Pour oil onto platter or into bowl.
2. Add Roma tomatoes, sliced green onions and cheese into bowl. Mix lightly with a spoon.
3. Sprinkle on Greek seasoning on top. It’s okay if it looks a little heavy or like too much.
4. Mix all ingredients together again lightly with a spoon.
5. Pour a little balsamic vinaigrette on top for taste.
Serve with warm sliced baguettes or pita chips.
Greek Seasoning Mix:
2 tsp salt
2 tsp garlic powder
2 tsp dried basil
2 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp black pepper
1 tsp dried parsley
1 tsp dried rosemary, crushed
1 tsp dried dill weed
1 tsp dried marjoram
1.5 tsp corn starch
1 tsp ground thyme
1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
Mix together and store in an air-tight container.