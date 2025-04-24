Meet and greet held for Leslie Frazier

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens of Lee High School graduates gathered at a home on North Street in Columbus to honor the accomplishments of Leslie Frazier.

“It is so humbling when you think about it, people took time out of their busy schedules to come out and say hello and show respect and honor,” said Leslie Frazier, being inducted into the Lowndes County Sports Hall of Fame. “It is just really hard to put into words.”

Frazier won a Super Bowl with the Chicago Bears in 1985 as a player and won another as a member of the Indianapolis Colts coaching staff. Before that, he was also all-state in football, basketball, and baseball at Lee High School.

“He loved his sports, all of them,” said Dennis Coleman, who coached Leslie Frazier in High School Football. “He was going to stay in shape, he was not the kind of guy that was going to get beat, he was going to beat you. He is just one of the great ones.”

Robert Smith was the Assistant Football Coach at Lee High. He said Frazier’s athletic ability was evident.

“Leslie came around in his junior year during spring practice,” said Smith. “From his junior year to his senior year, he just blossomed.”

Not only did Frazier excel on the court, the gridiron, and the diamond, his High School basketball coach says it is the work that he put in off the field that contributed to his success.

“Leslie was not only a good athlete, but he was a good student as well,” said Bob Williford, Coach Leslie Frazier in High School Football. “He played all sports, and he was good at academics. He was also well thought of by his classmates. He actually was named Mr. Lee High at Lee High School, so he was just a well-rounded young man, and always did the right thing.”

“He was a great leader among his peers, he was always out front doing the right thing and leading them to do better, and that is one thing that I always remember about him.” said Bob Williford, Coach Leslie Frazier in High School Football. “I thought it was just spot on that he became a coach.”

Frazier said he knew early on that he could have a lot of success in athletics.

“When I joined the Joe Cook Middle School Football team, I made the team, started on the team, and then when I got to high school, it was the same thing,” said Frazier. “I made the team, started on the team, I was one of the better players, and I was voted all conference.”

Tonight, Leslie Frazier joins the first class of the Lowndes County Sports Hall of Fame.

“For me personally, it is awesome,” said Smith. “From a coaching standpoint, it makes you feel good from how he has exceled over the years from the NFL, high school, college, and coaching.”

Leslie Frazier is currently a part of the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held at the Trotter Convention Center.

