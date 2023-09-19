Meet Starkville’s new Pet Mayor: Buster Camp & His Board of Pawldermen

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Starkville has gone to the dogs. In a Collaring Ceremony, Buster Camp was named the City of Starkville’s first-ever Pet Mayor.

Buster lives with Robert and Emily Camp. But you may know him better as a member of former Mayor and Cotton District architect Dan Camp’s family.

As the Pet Mayor, Buster will be joined by the Board of Pawldermen, including Jolene, Dexter, Itty-Bitty, Wren, and Rolo.

The Chief of Pawlice is Natty and Sami is the Furr-Chief.

This fundraiser was hosted by the Greater Starkville Development Partnership.

The event is the first of its kind in the state of Mississippi.

A check presentation for $3,000 was made to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society.

Additional proceeds benefit the Starkville Main Street Association and its initiatives to make Starkville’s downtown district and special events pet-friendly.

