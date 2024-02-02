Meet the Top 8 Lucky Dog Promo Winners

Winning pups to be featured on a future scratch-off; owners receive $1,000

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Eight loveable canines stood out from a litter of more than 3,300 dog photo submissions to fetch the top spots in the Mississippi Lottery’s 2024 Lucky Dog promotion.

Mississippi Lottery staffers winnowed the initial submissions down to 25, and the public picked the prize pooches in online balloting. The heralded hounds receiving the most votes out of the nearly 6,500 votes cast were:

· “Stitch” from Columbus, Miss.

· “Ella Grace” from Pelahatchie, Miss.

· “Rio” from Calhoun City, Miss.

· “Molly” from Hattiesburg, Miss.

· “Clover” from Baldwyn, Miss.

· “Wilson” from Madison, Miss.

· “Snickers” from Pelahatchie, Miss.

· “Zeke” from New Hebron, Miss.

Winning pups will have their images featured on a future scratch-off for Summer 2024. An extra treat: the owners of each of the eight finalists will receive $1,000 cash. The Mississippi Lottery mailed the winners certified letters on Jan. 30.

The free promotion started Jan. 2 and ran through Jan. 14. Players could upload one picture of their canine pal using a special link e-mailed to Insiders. Selected entries were promoted on social media for the public to vote on their favorites from Jan. 22 through Jan. 28.

