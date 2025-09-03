Meeting/budget hearing held at Columbus City Hall

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders are putting the finishing touches on the budget for Fiscal Year 2026.

The Mayor and City Council held a special meeting and budget hearing this morning at City Hall.

For the most part, the numbers are adding up.

They have finalized the budgets for most departments.

At this point, the council does not anticipate raising the millage.

And, they are eyeing a raise for city workers.

“And, it’s not just about the person, it’s always about the position, that we’re trying to make sure that each position is being paid what that position deserves and requires according to the state or according to the agencies around, you know, that’s close to us,” said Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones.

Mayor Jones said the Council will have at least one more meeting between now and the September 15th budget deadline.

