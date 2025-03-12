Mega Millions to Get MEGA Enhancements Starting April 2025

Changes Designed to Bring Bigger Jackpots to Mississippi Lottery Players

JACKSON, MISS. – Sources from Mississippi Lottery say that the popular multi-state draw game Mega Millions will undergo a major makeover with sales beginning on April 5, featuring bigger jackpots, automatic multipliers, and enhanced prizes.

Key highlights of the new and improved Mega Millions game include:

> $50 million starting jackpots

> Faster growing jackpots

> A built-in multiplier on every play automatically boosting non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five or even 10 times – up to $10 million for matching the five white balls

> No more breakeven prizes – every win will be worth at least twice the price of a play

“This is an exciting change for Mega Millions, and we know Mississippi players will love the new features and even bigger prizes,” said Jeff Hewitt, President of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. “We’re always looking for ways to create more winning moments for our players and generating additional lottery proceeds for the state. This game update helps us do both.”

When the enhanced game conducts its first drawing on Tuesday, April 8, each play will cost $5 – marking only the second price adjustment in the game’s history since launching in 2002 and the first change since 2017.

Since Mississippi retailers began selling Mega Millions tickets in 2020, the game has created several big winners. Nationally, Mega Millions has produced six jackpots exceeding $1 billion, and more than 1,300 players have become millionaires since the last game change in 2017 – averaging about three new millionaires every week.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in Mississippi and 44 other states, plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. Central Time. For more information on Mega Millions and other Mississippi Lottery games, visit mslottery.com.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.