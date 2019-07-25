Megan Rapinoe scores book deal after World Cup win

U.S. women’s soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe scored more goals than any other player in this year’s World Cup, leading her team to a second consecutive title. Now she’s making her presence known off the field, scoring a book deal with Penguin.

Rapinoe’s as yet untitled book will be published in the fall of 2020, Penguin Press announced Thursday. According to The Associated Press, Penguin says the book will be a “perfect vehicle” for an “honest, thoughtful, unapologetic” take on everything from soccer to nationalism to gay rights. The company will also publish a version of her story aimed at young readers.

Penguin Press president and editor-in-chief Ann Godoff said the book will be about much more than soccer. “A lot of women, great women soccer players, have written memoirs,” Godoff told The New York Times. “Megan has a different platform.”

“She’s just operating from this very honest and straightforward and ‘This is who I am’ place,” Godoff said. “I think that’s what many people aspire to.”

Megan Rapinoe and members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team celebrate in New York City on July 11, 2019. Getty

“I hope this book will inspire people to find what they can do, and in turn inspire other people around them to do the same,” Rapinoe told The Times.

Rapinoe has been outspoken about LGBTQ rights and equal pay for women. She has also been a vocal critic of the Trump administration, emphasizing that she would not accept a visit to the White House if her team won the title.

She was also one of the early supporters of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, kneeling at several games until the U.S. Soccer Federation adopted a policy that required players to “stand and honor” the flag.

During the team’s ticker-tape victory parade in New York City, Rapinoe gave a rousing speech to cheering fans. “We have to be better,” she said. “We have to love more, hate less, listen more, talk less. We got to know this is everybody’s responsibility. It’s our responsibility to make this world a better place.”