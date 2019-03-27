MEMA and District 4 EMA directors network in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Emergency management leaders from across the area came together to network in Oktibbeha County on Wednesday.

It’s part of district four’s quarterly meeting put on by MEMA and area coordinators.

The goal is to bring all of the district’s EMA directors together to meet and greet, exchange ideas, and learn best practices.

Different state agencies and emergency service teams were also on hand.

Their presence shows county EMA directors all of the resources and assets available to them if disaster strikes.

“It’s just an opportunity for them to see that if you need Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries to help you do search and rescue, they are there. We have a state search and rescue team that can be made available to you at anytime. Civil Support Team is the same way. As we go through these different disasters, personnel staff, they get burned out, you need relief, and so I think that you see that everybody is offering to help and those services are made available to you if you need it,” said MEMA External Affairs Director Ray Coleman.

The meeting took place at the Mississippi Horse Park.

In 2005, the Horse Park was designated as the official staging area if a disaster occurs in the area.