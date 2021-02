MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reports they have delivered generators to 2 public facilities, dispatched personnel to help in some counties, and delivered more than 60,000 bottles of water.

Counties are reporting damage to MEMA, specifically focusing on homes and businesses that are affected.

MEMA is urging all Mississippians to stay off the roadways until the ice has completely thawed and our temperatures reach above freezing, which should be this weekend.