MEMA extends application deadline for temporary housing assistance

PEARL (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is offering assistance for victims who are unable to live in their homes due to the February 23-24 severe storms and widespread flooding across other areas of the state. Any family or persons who believe they have suffered an impact to their home, or the ability to house themselves, regardless of county, can apply at any one of the five Mississippi Temporary Housing Centers.

The Temporary Housing Assistance Program will provide rental reimbursement for eligible residents who were displaced for at least 72 hours from their homes due to storm impacts. The program is designed to provide temporary housing for owners and uninsured renters who have been displaced from their homes because the dwelling is not habitable, accessible, safe, sanitary or secure. The program does not provide reimbursement or funds for destroyed property, incurred spoiled food, or other incidental expenses.

Residents can complete an application from April 1–7, 2019 at one of the five designated MS Temporary Housing Program Center locations listed below.

Hours of Operation for April 1, 2019: Tallahatchie and Sunflower Locations will open at 1:00 p.m

Vicksburg, Yazoo, and Lowndes will open at 10:00 a.m.

Standard Hours of Operation April 1st – 7th, 2019: ALL LOCATIONS

Weekdays: 10:00am – 7:00pm

Weekends: 9:00am – 6:00pm

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY 203 South Panola Street Charleston, MS LOWNDES COUNTY 222 Lawrence Drive Columbus, MS East Columbus Gym SUNFLOWER COUNTY 1192 US HWY 49 West Indianola, MS YAZOO COUNTY 328 Grand Avenue Yazoo City, MS First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall WARREN COUNTY 3505 Pemberton Square Blvd. Vicksburg, MS Pemberton Mall

Impacted residents can receive additional information regarding the MS Temporary Housing Program by calling 800-434-4243 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1 – 7, 2019.

Applicants should bring or be prepared to provide the following important items to successfully complete the application process.

Personal Contact Information and Current Residence

Proof of address and/or homestead exemption to prove your primary residence was damaged .

. Government or State issued photo Identification (Driver’s License)

Pertinent family/household data such as Social Security number(s) age, and number of family members. Identify any individual special needs requirements.

Rental reimbursement receipt from a landlord who MEMA will contact.

Name and contact information of your mortgage companies.

Name, address, and telephone of your insurance company, a copy of your policy, and any insurance payment or settlement information.

Depending upon the damage to a residence, the program may provide up to three months of rental reimbursement. Assistance is provided on a case-by-case basis, in 30-day increments, with proof of need validated by submittal of receipts. All information provided to MEMA by storm victims will be verified for accuracy prior to delivery of assistance. Payments made from the program will be reported to the Mississippi State Tax Commission.

MEMA will provide updates to this program as they become available through the 1-800 Call Center, and at each MS Temporary Housing Program Center. You can also follow MEMA on social media on Facebook, @msemaorg and twitter, @msema.