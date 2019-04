COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – MEMA will extend it’s temporary housing program.

The needs are still great for some of the residents impacted by February’s tornado and flooding.

To help victims, MEMA has set up shop inside the East Columbus Gym.

Representatives will be there Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They will also be at the gym Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you have any questions, you can contact Emergency Management at 662-329-5110.