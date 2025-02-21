MEMA gets flooded with storm shelter applications

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Magnolia state is no stranger to mother nature’s wrath.

“In the last few years, it has been proven that we have been having more and more tornadoes to touchdown,” said Linda Griffin, Chickasaw County EMA Director. “We have always had our thunderstorms, but it seems like these thunderstorms are producing tornadoes more often.”

The increase in tornadoes has led to more people wanting storm shelters at their homes.

“The EMA directors are hearing from their counties and cities about this,” said Griffin. “”What can we do to help you be safe in a weather disaster event” Having those safe rooms at residences, is one of the most requested funding that we have asked for.”

Chickasaw County EMA Director Linda Griffin said the average cost of a storm shelter is $4,000 to $6,000.

When the Mississippi Emergency Management Authority announced a grant program that would help residents pay for those shelters, it was flooded with applications.

So many that they had to close the application portal.

Griffin said a rise in home shelters could potentially save lives.

“The more individuals that we can get to take part in that program and have a safe room/ storm shelter at their residence.” “Increases their chances of surviving a tornado, and they do not have as far to travel.”

Griffin also said the high number of requests shows that people are paying attention to the effects of Mother Nature, and that people are taking severe weather planning seriously.

“They are taking it more seriously, and even though we may not have a tornado in this county, they see that it is happening to more counties around us,” said Griffin. “This past storm over the weekend went over Chickasaw County, it just did not touchdown until it got to Lee County.”

MEMA does plan to reopen the application process by late spring or early summer, and when it opens back up, it is expected to cover 4,000 residential safe rooms for all 82 counties.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.