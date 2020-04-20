MEMA: One dead in Marion County after storms sweep through area

One Marion County resident has died after storms swept through the area Sunday.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said more than 8,000 people are without power across the state.

Damage reported to MEMA:

Forrest – 8 homes damaged, 25 roads closed due to debris

– 8 homes damaged, 25 roads closed due to debris Marion – 20 homes damaged, 20+ roads closed due to debris, one fire station on Hurricane Creek Road Destroyed

– 20 homes damaged, 20+ roads closed due to debris, one fire station on Hurricane Creek Road Destroyed Jackson – one home destroyed, one home major damage

*These are initial reports and could change throughout the day and upcoming days

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with local county EMA directors to assess the need for long-term sheltering.