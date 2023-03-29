MEMA releases new numbers of homes damaged in March 24 storm

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – New numbers today from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency on the number of homes damaged in the area.

Monroe County has the most in the entire state, with over 1,400.

Montgomery County is holding steady at 49.

Ten homes were damaged in Lee County.

Less than three homes were reported damaged in each of Itawamba, Lafayette, Grenada, and Prentiss Counties.

If you had damage from the recent tornado outbreak, use the self-report tool on the MEMA app or contact your local emergency management office.

