MEMA releases updated damage report for April 12 storms

The National Weather Service has confirmed 15 tornados after severe weather hit Mississippi on April 12.

EF-0: 2

EF-1: 7

EF-2: 3

EF-3: 1

EF-4: 2

34 counties have submitted damage reports to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Over 1,400 homes were impacted statewide by the Easter Sunday severe weather event. Over 80 businesses across the state were also impacted.

Total Number of Homes Impacted Per County:

(*Not all 34 counties are listed below)

Bolivar – 51

– 51 Carroll –2

–2 Chickasaw – 15

– 15 Clarke –35

–35 Coahoma – 37

– 37 Covington – 297

– 297 Grenada – 112

– 112 Humphreys – 4

– 4 Jasper – 80

80 Jefferson Davis – 164

– 164 Jones – 386

– 386 Lafayette – 12

– 12 Lawrence – 47

– 47 Marion – 1

– 1 Newton – 13

– 13 Panola – 55

– 55 Rankin –1

–1 Smith – 16

– 16 Sunflower – 11

– 11 Tallahatchie – 20

– 20 Tate – 12

– 12 Walthall – 23

– 23 Yalobusha – 11

– 11 Yazoo – 7

There are initial reports and numbers could change as MEMA continues to assess damage throughout the state.

Mississippians can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies.