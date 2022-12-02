MEMA reports increase in number of damaged structures

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – We are learning more about the damage tornadoes left behind this week in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is reporting 29 homes in Lowndes County, along with one public building that were damaged.

That public building is the volunteer fire department.

Six homes in Choctaw County and one in Oktibbeha were damaged.

Storms also left destruction in Prentiss County. Two homes, a farm, and a business, along with six public buildings were damaged.

Assessments are still being done and these numbers could climb.

MEMA encourages folks to file an insurance claim and take pictures of the damage.

