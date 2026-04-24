MEMA reports scams circulating across Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI ( WCBI News) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reports it has received reports of individuals posing as FEMA representatives, charging $100 and requesting personal information to “help” with FEMA assistance applications.

MEMA says FEMA personnel always carry official identification, and FEMA will never ask for money in exchange for assistance.

If you believe you’ve been targeted or victimized contact your local law enforcement or report it to StopFEMAfraud@fema.dhs.gov.

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