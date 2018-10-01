Members Of MHP Troop F Remember Colleague As A Leader Who Was Not Afraid Of Danger

NEW ALBANY, MISS. (WCBI) – Colleagues at Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop F are shocked and saddened at the murder of Trooper Josh Smith. Although Trooper Smith was off duty when he was shot, it has shaken his fellow members of the ‘Thin Blue Line.’

Flags in front of MHP Troop F headquarters are at half staff. A blue ribbon adorns the door, it says MHP F 29. That was Trooper Josh Smith’s Badge number.

“We’re a very close knit family within the Mississippi Highway Patrol,” said Master Sergeant Ray Hall. Hall describes Trooper Smith as a leader, who was a member of the SWAT team, and who knew the dangers of the job.

“When everybody else is running away from danger, when there’s people shooting at police, shooting at everybody, he will be the first one going, he knows there’s other families out there to protect, he was always willing to be first, to stand between good and evil,” Hall said.

Trooper Smith was an 11 year veteran of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. He had worked in Benton, Tippah and Alcorn counties, impacting many lives.

“Josh was a young man with a young family, had a life ahead of him, our prayers are with the family. Troopers, I know are hurting here, we will come together as a family, will stand with his family, will stand with each other,” Hall said.

While Trooper Smith’s murder has shocked everyone at Troop F, Highway Patrol officers spent the day doing what they always do, answering calls for service and making sure the roadways are safe.

“There’s still people calling for help on our highways, while we’re trying to investigate this crime. We’re trained, professional, even in the hurting, we will be there for our citizens, I think that’s what Josh would have wanted, that’s what we’re sworn to do, so we’re going to continue to do our job and do it professionally,” Hall said.

Trooper Josh Smith Visitation is set for Wednesday 5-9 Crossroads Arena, Corinth and services will take place Thursday at 2 pm at Crossroads Arena.