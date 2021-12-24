Memorial ceremony honors the memory of TPD Sgt. Gale Stauffer

Stauffer was gunned down eight years ago responding to a bank robbery

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo police officer who was killed in the line of duty eight years ago is remembered during a solemn ceremony.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Tupelo Police Department, to honor the memory of Sergeant Gale Stauffer. Sergeant Stauffer was killed on December 23rd, 2013 when he responded to a bank robbery call.

Sergeant Stauffer and his partner, Officer Joseph Maher, were ambushed by the bank robber. Officer Maher survived his injuries.

During the ceremony, Tupelo Police Chief Jackie Clayton said it’s important to remember the sacrifices made by police officers daily as they protect and serve.

” All of our police officers go to calls without hesitation, they never know what to expect, whether it’s a bank robbery, hold up, domestic situation or traffic stop, we never know and as I alluded to, they do it without hesitation. And when we have a tragedy like we did in 2013, I believe this is the first time the city has lost an officer in the line of duty, that we’re aware of, it makes us think and it makes us sad, but just like Gale would want, we still do it,” Chief Clayton said.

Sergeant Stauffer also served in Iraq with the Louisiana Army National Guard. He left behind a wife and two children.