Memorial kickball tournament unites east Mississippi communities

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – An annual kickball tournament is doing a little more than getting people outside. However, kickball means a little more in east Mississippi.

“It’s positive energy out here. Positive vibes and we just want to make sure everybody is happy out here,” Javancy Jones, President of the GTA Kickball League, said.

Play ball! That was the motto on Saturday as the Golden Triangle Kickball League played their annual tournament in celebration of the Founder, Lester Brooks Jr.

“His birthday was this week and we celebrate him and just trying to bring the whole community out. Let them know we preaching nothing but safety and trying to stop gun violence,” Jones said.

Lester Brooks lost his life in 2018 due to gun violence.

His passion was promoting safety and peace in local communities. His friends and family are carrying his legacy through the tournament.

“He passed away on a Friday. Friday night. But we still had a tournament that Saturday because we know that’s what he wanted us to do. So we’ve been making this annual event and just carrying it on,” event organizer Shaquita Malone said.

And that’s just what they’ve done. Over 15 teams showed up to compete and to remember all that Lester did for east Mississippi.

“When I got here, he was already here. You know, because this is him. This is the stuff that he liked and this is what he was trying to with the community,” Lester Brooks Jr.’s mother, Patricia Brooks, said.

It’s one way to keep everyone united.

“Giving the kids something positive to look for, to do to keep them out of trouble. You know, because there’s not a lot to do in Noxubee County. So once everybody got together and started to learn each other and know each other, then we can kind of like, cut down on some of the violence because if I know you that well, then I’ll kind of like, think twice before I do something,” Brooks said.

The organization also does other events throughout the year to promote safety in the area.