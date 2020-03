STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Memphis man is accused of breaking into cars in Starkville.

James Williams, 27, was charged with two counts of auto burglary and two counts of misdemeanor trespassing.

Starkville police officers said break-ins happened on Maxwell Drive. Williams was accused of trespassing at property on University Drive.

Anyone who has possible information on those auto burglaries was asked to call Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.