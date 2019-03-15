Men Killed In Monroe County Shootings Identified

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two deadly shootings in Monroe County remain under investigation and the men killed are identified.

One man was shot and killed on Old Columbus Road on Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses say the suspect in that shooting was shot by a deputy following a pursuit.

That happened on McDuffie Cemetary Road.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says the two shootings are connected.

His office is investigating the initial shooting – that’s the one on Old Columbus Road.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken over the shooting of the alleged suspect.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley released the names of the men killed in the shootings.

Jessie James Little, 33, of Aberdeen was shot and killed at a home on Old Columbus Road, near Aberdeen. Gurley says the time of death was 2:55pm on Thursday.

George Wayne McCallum, 33, of Sulligent, Alabama was killed on McDuffie Cemetery Road, in Hamilton. Gurley says McCallum died around 3:15 PM on Thursday.

Autopsies will be performed on the men on Monday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl.