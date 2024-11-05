Mental health expert explains how to deal with election anxiety

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -According to the American psychological association, more than 7 in ten adults said the future of the nation is a big stressor, with the economy and the 2024 presidential election being right behind.

“In general, any kind of fear can cause anxiety”, said John Jefferson, Clay County’s Community Counseling County Administrator. “In our case, with the election coming up, people are fearing the outcome, and how democracy may change or be adjusted. Some people are fearing family members that are on the other side, or different choices they are making.”

Some things that contribute to the being overwhelmed about elections are social media, other people, news outlets, and the amount of information, that is put out there. Community Counseling County Administrator John Jefferson said election stress is nothing new.

“In this case, where knowing what tomorrow may look like after we wake up, and you still may have people who lived and experience the January 6 thing from a few years ago, some people may have fear that they may happen again”, said Jefferson. “So, it is just a fear, not knowing the unknown.”

Clay County Residents Willie Logan and Henry lee Brownlee said they don’t let election time stress them out.

“I am like this; I leave it up to God”, said Logan. “However he does it, that is fine with me, because he is in control.”

“I do not worry, because I am a pastor and I teach people not to worry, and to give it to God. In other words, I feel this way and I teach this way, that whoever wins, if you belong to God, he is going to take care of you”, said Brownlee. “We all favor somebody, but we should not worry about if they are going to get in there. Neither one of them is able to do all of the things that they say they are going to do.”

Jefferson said limiting your time on social media, and finding a hobby you enjoy, are two of the many ways you can deal with election stress and anxiety.

