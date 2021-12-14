Mental health professionals encourage families and friends to check on others

A Facebook post circulating in local communities from a teenager detailing his emotional struggles is putting attention on mental health

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A Facebook post circulating in local communities from a teenager detailing his emotional struggles is putting attention on mental health. Mental health professionals said it also highlights the importance of checking on loved ones when you see signs of distress.

A person’s mental health is often overlooked or waved off by statements saying, “it will be okay” or “you’ll get through it”; just like any physical health issue, it needs attention to help heal.

Just because it doesn’t show on the surface doesn’t mean the problem doesn’t exist. John Jefferson with Community Counseling in Clay County said it all starts with reaching out.

“Check on each other. Mental health is all about caring and it starts with the smallest detail of us checking on each other,” said Jefferson.

The holidays are usually seen as a joyful time spent surrounded by family, but that expectation can make it more difficult for people dealing with emotional stress during the season.

“We just went through a rough time in this past year you know losing family members or losing friends so sometimes a lot of us are going to be faced with this at the dinner table looking and there’s an open chair that used to be a loved one,” said Jefferson.

Jefferson said it’s okay to talk about a dead loved one around the holiday time because embracing it can make the family stronger. Some mental health cases are more severe and can lead people to suicidal thoughts. Two early signs of suicide to look for are if a person begins giving away valuable items; the other is isolation.

“130 people commit suicide each day. You have 50% of suicides committed by firearm. Out of those suicides 70% are male,” said Jefferson.

It is okay to address the elephant in the room.

“You have to ask the question.. Are you thinking about committing suicide? If they say yes then ask do you have a plan and if they have a plan you have to ask them what is their plan because that is very important in trying to get that person help,” said Jefferson.

Jefferson said people don’t just have to seek professional help; talking to a trusted family member or friend could be all the help someone needs.