Mental health services still concern in Alabama prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WCBI)- Alabama’s prison system faces a hearing on how it provides mental health services to inmates.

Last year, U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson ruled that mental health care in Alabama prisons was quote, “horrendously inadequate” and violated the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

- Advertisement -

In February, 3 separate deadlines were set for the prisons to increase mental health staff.

After not meeting the requirements, a hearing was set to discuss if prisons should be held in contempt of court.

Lawyers for the state say the new prison health care contractor, Wexford Health Sources, Inc., has worked long to meet the goals and has made a lot of progress.