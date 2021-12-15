Mercedes donates vehicle to Pickens County College and Career Center

Mercedes donates vehicle to Pickens County College and Career Center

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Students in Pickens County will be learning about the automotive industry in style.

Mercedes-Benz donated a GLE 450 to the Pickens County College and Career Center.

This is one of 15 vehicles donated to schools in the west Alabama area by the automotive giant.

The 26 students in the school district’s modern manufacturing program will use the car for a hands-on lesson in the classroom.

Educators believe this will be a resource that will benefit the school and the company.

“One of the things by sending this automobile out to the schools in the manufacturing program is that it allows the students to understand that Mercedes is willing to invest in them. It gives them an opportunity to recruit students to come to work for Mercedes in either their company or either one of the contracted plants and to be able to help provide workers for the Mercedes plant,” said CTE Director and Principal Shawn McDaniel.

Mercedes-Benz has a manufacturing facility in Vance, Alabama, which is near Tuscaloosa.