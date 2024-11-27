Merchants hopeful for a strong Christmas shopping season

A shorter holiday shopping season could be a plus for local businesses

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – As staff at Magnolia Soap and Bath Company prepared custom scented laundry soap for customers, they were also making sure everything is ready for Black Friday.

“We triple or quadruple the back stock come Black Friday, because it will sell immediately,” said Maddie Durham, general manager of Magnolia Soap’s Mall at Barnes Crossing location. Durham is in her fourth Christmas Season with the locally owned company. She says it will be all hands on deck from now through the end of the year.

“We have four in the morning and four in the afternoon and of course I will be here all day, like every year. We like to make sure all our customers are loved on, we like to hug our customers, literally or figuratively, we will be pretty stocked and staffed this year,” Durham said.

This year there is one less week in the Christmas shopping season, but mall manager Jeff Snyder said that can be an advantage for merchants.

“The shorter seasons, as soon as Black Friday hits, people keep going it is full speed all the way to Christmas. In the longer season that first week, people tend to take a breath and relax a little bit, but in short seasons it is let’s shop, have fun and fulfill those Christmas lists,” said Jeff Snyder, general manager of The Mall at Barnes Crossing.

The mall will also be fully staffed, with all personnel, including security. This may be the busiest time of the year, but it is also the chance for merchants to give customers the personal touch you can’t find online.

“My favorite part is helping the customers, one of our main questions we get asked is if we have anything for sensitive skin, they come in here and can use our stuff,” Durham said.

The mall opens at 8 a.m. on Friday, November 29.

Snyder also encourages shoppers to wear comfortable shoes, stay hydrated and be prepared for extra traffic on the weekends.

