Meteorology 101: Chief Isaac Williams speaks at Columbus Rotary

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Chief Meteorologist Isaac Williams gave a lesson outside of the classroom.

He spoke to the Columbus Rotary Club about the weather we see here in the viewing area.

Chasing tornadoes, hail, wind, and snow were all areas of interest.

Rotarians were able to ask questions and learn more about Mother Nature.

Isaac is also an instructor at Mississippi State, helping educate the next generation of meteorologists.

Of course, you can catch all of his forecasts here on WCBI every morning on WCBI News Sunrise.

