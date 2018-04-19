Meth found inside home, child abuse arrests made

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County couple is facing child abuse charges after deputies found meth inside their home.

Justin and Brittney Broughmen are charged with child abuse, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says Child Protective Services called deputies to assist them in checking on some children.

Inside the Broughmen’s home investigators found more than six grams of meth and paraphernalia scattered throughout the home.

The couple remains in jail tonight on $15,000 bonds.