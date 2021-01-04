MHP arrested over 150 people for DUI charges over the New Years holiday

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – More than 180 people rang in the New Year in jail after allegedly driving drunk.

State troopers arrested 184 people on a DUI charge over the New Year’s holiday enforcement campaign, which ended early Sunday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol wrote more than 6,300 tickets.

Troop F in New Albany made more DUI and drug arrests than any other trooper post in the state. Troop F also wrote more citations.

Three people died on state highways. Those fatal crashes were reported in Jackson, Perry, and Jefferson Counties.