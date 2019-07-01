MHP gearing up for Fourth of July patrols

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI)- For many it’s a short work week with the Fourth of July holiday. With that comes road trips and extra patrols.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is gearing up to start its Holiday Enforcement Period.

This years safety initiative is “Drive Right Mississippi.” You may remember last year the left lane law passed in the Magnolia State.

That law makes the left lane a passing lane or a left turn lane. Watching out for left lane drivers is one thing troopers are looking out for during the July Fourth Holiday.

They’ll also be on the eye out or distracted or impaired driving, speeding and making sure folks are wearing their seatbelts.

The holiday period ends Thursday at midnight.