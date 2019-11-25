MHP getting ready for Thanksgiving enforcement period

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol has been getting ready for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Starting Wednesday at midnight, more state troopers will be out on the roads. They will be watching for speeding, seatbelt usage and reckless driving.

- Advertisement -

Drivers have been advised to avoid texting while driving or any other distractions that could endanger others. Drivers were also reminded to not get behind the wheel if you are under the influence and make sure you have a sober designated driver in place.

Last year, MHP investigated 200 crashes with five fatalities and made 98 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.

This year’s Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period will last until Sunday at midnight.