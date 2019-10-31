MHP holds Stop the Knock campaign event in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Telling a parent about the death of their child is one of the most difficult jobs law enforcement face.

That is the driving force behind the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s “Stop the Knock” campaign.

Troopers put together an accident simulation in Louisville Thursday morning.

High schoolers from across Winston County were there to learn how one decision, such as drinking and driving or texting behind the wheel can be deadly.

“In hopes these kids will see an accident scene here in a controlled environment and not have to be a part of it on the side of the road. I think it’s an eye-opener to some of them to see what’s involved in a car crash. Some of them don’t know the severity and depth of how gruesome a car crash is,” said Msgt. Criss Turnipseed with Mississippi Highway Patrol.

“It’s a very, very serious nature and an issue that we stress about, drunk driving and distracted driving. And experiencing it and going through the whole play today, really opened my eyes and I hope it opened everybody’s eyes in the audience not to drink and drive or text and drive,” said Noxapater student Rayvyn Wagner.

MHP has made the campaign an annual event.