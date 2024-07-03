MHP Holiday Travel Period begins July 4, ends July 7

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is ready for the Fourth of July travel period and will have extra troopers out to make sure the roadways are safe.

The Independence Day Travel Period begins on the Fourth at 6 a.m. and wraps up July 7 at midnight. During that time, MHP will have safety checkpoints throughout the state.

Troopers will be on the lookout for impaired drivers and other violations. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee is the Public Affairs Officer for Troop F. He encourages people to plan ahead for Fourth of July parties. McGee says it is all about reducing fatal crashes and keeping everyone safe.

“We don’t want anybody to not have a good time. We just want to make sure everyone is safe, driving from point A to point B. We want them to go to their parties and have a good time. If they do decide to drink, make sure they get a designated driver, put those phones down, and buckle up every time,” said McGee.

McGee encourages drivers to be alert and if they see anything suspicious, to call 911.

