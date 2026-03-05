MHP investigates a car accident in Caledonia that left one person injured

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a lunchtime car accident that left one person injured.

The crash happened around noon near the intersection of Highway 12 East and Woodlawn Road in northern Lowndes County.

A black, full-sized pick-up truck and a white sedan collided, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, one person was taken by ambulance to the Baptist Golden Triangle with what were described as moderate injuries.

Neither vehicle was drivable after the crash.

The scene was cleared by about one o’clock.

