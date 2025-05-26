MHP investigates a car crash on highway 245 in Chickasaw Co.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – At around 1:29 am on Sunday, May 25, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 245 in Chickasaw County.

37-year-old Rashad Horse from Tupelo was traveling north on highway 245 in a 2016 GMC Sierra when it collided with a 2016 Audi Q3, which was being driven by 19-year-old Brandon O. Ford of Tupelo, MS, who was traveling south on Highway 245.

Rashad W. Goree and Fabian Devon Burden, who were passengers in the 2016 GMC from New Albany, were transported to a Tupelo Hospital with reported moderate injuries.

Brandon O. Ford was transported to Tupelo Hospital with reported moderate injuries, and Reyne Rakera Babbitt, a 25-year-old passenger from Tupelo in the 2016 Audi, was transported to a Tupelo Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.