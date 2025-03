MHP investigates after a child is killed in an Attala vehicle accident

ATTALA, Miss. (WCBI) – A child died this past weekend after being hit by a vehicle. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

The accident happened on Highway 43 North, in Attala County, on Friday, March 7.

Breezy News reports the child was flown out of the area for treatment.

She died on Saturday, March 8.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

