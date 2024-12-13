MHP investigates fatal crash in Noxubee Co.

fatal crash accident

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in southern Noxubee County that left 2 people dead.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, a Hyundai Genesis travelling South on Highway 45 collided with a piece of mechanical equipment in the road.

A Honda Civic also hit the equipment.

Johnnie Bester, who was operating the machinery, was seriously injured and airlifted to NMMC in Tupelo.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai, Jimmie James and Ladarvies Stephens, both of Meridian, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda received minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is till under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X