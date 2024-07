MHP investigates fatal crash in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – State troopers continue to investigate a weekend crash in Pontotoc County.

The accident happened on Highway 278 on Friday afternoon.

Troopers said an SUV was going east when it left the road and overturned in the median.

A six-year-old, whose name is not being released, died in that accident.

The driver and two other kids were taken to a Tupelo hospital.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating that accident.

